Chandigarh, Jul 14 (PTI) Sultry weather conditions prevailed in Haryana and Punjab on Tuesday, with maximum temperatures settling one to three notches above normal, the Meteorological Department here said.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 36.1 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a maximum temperature of 36.2 degrees Celsius, while Hisar registered a high of 37.4 degrees Celsius.

Bhiwani experienced a hot day with the mercury settling at an uncomfortable 40.1 degrees Celsius. Karnal recorded a maximum temperature of 35.4 degrees Celsius, while Narnaul registered a high of 38.2 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a maximum temperature of 37.4 degrees Celsius.

Ludhiana registered a high of 36.1 degrees Celsius and Patiala's maximum temperature settled at 37.3 degrees Celsius.

