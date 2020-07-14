Jaipur, July 14: Former Congress heavyweight Jyotiraditya Scindia, who jumped ship to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) earlier this year, lashed out at his former party for sacking Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot. The recent developments has further validated the argument that Congress does not prefer meritorious leaders, said Scindia. Sachin Pilot, Sacked as Rajasthan Deputy CM, To Address Press Conference at 10 AM Tomorrow.

Pilot, who is at centre of the current political storm in Rajasthan, was removed from the party earlier today after he along with his loyal MLAs did not turn up for the legislative party meeting called by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Pilot, 42, was removed as the Deputy CM and also sacked as president of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC). The alleged anti-party activities and acting on "behest of BJP" were cited as charges to remove him from the posts.

Scindia, reacting to Pilot's purge, said, "In present circumstances, there is no place for ability in the Congress party. This can be seen in every state."

Scindia had, a day earlier, expressed sorrow over the sidelined and "persecution" of Pilot by CM Ashok Gehlot. Referring to him as a friend and esteemed erstwhile colleague, the BJP leader said Pilot is being targeted for his talent and capability.

Political pundits are expecting Pilot to follow the footsteps of Scindia, who switched over to the BJP and succeeded in pulling down the Congress-led government in Madhya Pradesh. His next political move is expected to be revealed on Wednesday morning, when he is scheduled to address a press conference at 10 am.

