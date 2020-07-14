Tonk, July 14: Hours after Sachin Pilot was removed as Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, 59 office bearers of Tonk unit of Congress party tendered resignations in protest. He was also removed as Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president. Congress district president of Pali, Chunnilal Chadwas, while tendering resignation, said, "Hurt by the undemocratic removal of Sachin Pilot as state unit chief". The rebel Congress leader is scheduled to a press conference at 10 am tomorrow in New Delhi.

Govind Singh Dotasra was appointed as the new chief of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee. After Pilot was removed from the post of Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan PCC Chief, he took to Twitter and said that truth could be disturbed, cannot be defeated. He also changed his Twitter bio from deputy CM of Rajasthan to MLA from Tonk.

Names of 59 Congress Office Bearers of Tonk, Who Tendered Resignations:

59 office bearers of Tonk unit of Congress party in #Rajasthan tender their resignations in protest against the removal of Sachin Pilot as the Deputy CM and Rajasthan PCC Chief. pic.twitter.com/rMR9VMCkep — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2020

The rebel Congress leader has been in Delhi since last week after his rift with Rajasthan CM became public. Pilot did not answer any calls after Gehlot in a press conference alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wanted to topple the Congress government in the state. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Reacts After Sachin Pilot's Removal as Deputy CM, Says 'Nothing in Pilot's Hands, BJP Running Show'.

Gehlot claimed the support of over 100 MLAs. The legislators who are supporting Gehlot are currently staying at the Fairmont Hotel, located on outskirts of Jaipur. Meanwhile, MLAs, who are siding with Pilot, are camping at the ITC Grand Bharat Resort in Haryana's Manesar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2020 07:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).