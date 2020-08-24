Chandigarh, Aug 24 (PTI) As many as 1,074 fresh COVID-19 cases took Haryana's tally to 55,460 on Monday, while 10 more fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 613, according to the health department's daily bulletin.

Over the past two weeks, Haryana has witnessed a sharp spike in cases.

Of the latest fatalities, two each were reported from Faridabad, Kurukshetra and Panchkula, and one each from Fatehabad, Panipat, Rohtak and Ambala, the bulletin said.

The fresh cases were reported from Faridabad (125), Panipat (118), Rewari (87), Ambala (80), Gurugram (77), Karnal (69), Hisar and Panchkula (61 each), Sirsa (36) and Fatehabad (34), it said.

Currently, there are 9,442 active COVID-19 cases in the state, while 45,405 patients have been discharged after recovery.

The state's recovery rate stood at 81.87 per cent on Monday, the rate of doubling of infections was 33 days and tests conducted per million were 38,784, according to the bulletin.

The state has a fatality rate of 1.11 per cent, the bulletin said.

