Chandigarh, Dec 19 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Haryana rose to 2,816 on Saturday with 13 more, while 590 new cases pushed the infection tally to 2,57,067, a state health department bulletin said.

The new fatalities include three from Yamunanagar and two each from Sonipat, Ambala and Jhajjar.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in new cases include Gurgaon (151) and Faridabad (98).

The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 6,079 while the recovery rate is 96.54 per cent. PTI SUN VSD

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)