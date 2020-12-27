Chandigarh, Dec 27 (PTI) Haryana's COVID-19 tally mounted to 2,60,907 on Sunday with 362 fresh cases, while the death toll climbed to 2,874 as nine more people succumbed to the disease, the state health department's daily bulletin said.

The latest fatalities include two each from Hisar and Yamunanagar districts, it said.

Gurgaon reported 71 new cases, Faridabad 48, Ambala and Panchkula 36 each, among other districts.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 4,268. So far, 2,53,765 people have been discharged after recovery and the state has a recovery rate of 97.26 per cent, according to the bulletin.

