Chandigarh, Apr 14 (PTI) Haryana reported its highest single-day spike of 5,398 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the state's infection tally to 3,29,942, while 18 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,316.

Among the districts that reported a big spike in new cases are Gurgaon (1,151), Faridabad (838), Karnal (359), Panipat (227), Sonipat (387), Jind (378) and Panchkula (276), a health department bulletin said.

The state had recorded 3,845 coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

Among the latest fatalities, three were reported from Karnal and two each from Ambala, Yamunanagar, Fatehabad and Kaithal districts.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Haryana stands at 27,421, the bulletin said, adding that 2,99,205 patients have recovered so far, and the recovery rate stands at 90.68 per cent.

Meanwhile, in the last four days, the state has administered 6,37,327 vaccine doses as part of the "vaccine festival", the bulletin said.

Speaking on the initiative, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar credited the efforts of healthcare workers for the feat.

State Health Minister Anil Vij congratulated the Health Department for comprehensive planning and successful implementation of the mega vaccine drive.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last Thursday said that states should observe a "vaccine festival" from April 11-14 to inoculate the maximum number of eligible beneficiaries against COVID-19.

According to the health department bulletin, the cumulative number of people vaccinated in the state so far is nearly 30 lakh.

