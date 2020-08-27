Chandigarh, Aug 27 (PTI) Haryana on Thursday reported a spike of 1,293 COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths due to the coronavirus, according to a medical bulletin.

The death toll in the state now stands at 646, while the total number of cases is 59,298, it said.

Of the 12 fatalities, Rewari, Panchkula and Kurukshetra reported two deaths each, while one person each died in Nuh, Jhajjar, Karnal, Rohtak, Gurugram and Faridabad districts, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

The districts which reported fresh cases include Gurugram (141), Sonipat (123), Faridabad (96), Panchkula (94), Yamunanagar (84), Panipat (79), Rewari (75), Ambala (71) and Hisar (61), it said.

The active cases in the state stand at 9,962 while 48,690 people have been discharged after recovery from COVID-19.

