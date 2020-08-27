Bengaluru, August 27: Kannada Development Authority Chairman T Nagabharana on Thursday emphasised on the removal of Hindi signage from Bengaluru metro stations and trains. He was of the opinion that all the signages in the metro should be in Kannada and English, instead of Hindi.

Expressing his opinion during the meeting with Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation officials, Nagabharana said, as quoted by the News agency ANI, "Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation should remove Hindi signage from metro stations & trains. Signages in metro trains & stations should be in Kannada & English." Blue Star Wins Rs 149 Crore Project of Electrical & Mechanical Works for Mumbai Metro.

Here's what T Nagabharana said:

Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation should remove Hindi signage from metro stations & trains. Signages in metro trains & stations should be in Kannada & English: Kannada Development Authority Chairman T Nagabharana said during meeting with Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation officials — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2020

Earlier in 2017 too, BMRCL officials allegedly covered the Hindi letters at the metro stations' entrance displays after an online campaign #NammaMetroHindiBeda began by pro-Kannada activists. Following this, commuters were puzzled to find Hindi signs removed or covered at Chickpete and Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Metro stations' entrance gates.

Later, then Chief Minister Siddharamaiah wrote a letter to Centre to drop Hindi from BMRCL. The copy of the letter was also sent to BMRCL. Siddharamaiah in his letter had said that the state government is compelled to ask the BMRCL to temporarily redesign the signage and name board in Metro stations without using Hindi.

