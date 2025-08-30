Ambala (Haryana) [India], August 30 (ANI): Following flood-like conditions caused by a cloudburst in Palasra village on Morni Hills at around 1.30 am on Friday, the water levels in the Tangri River have decreased, and the situation in Ambala Cantonment has returned to normal, providing relief to residents.

Speaking to ANI, Ward Councillor Raman Chatwal said that the water level has been receding and the situation became normal in the morning. He informed that teams of the fire brigade have been called to clean the area.

"About 32,000 cusecs of water entered the Tangri River yesterday. Since 5:30 am yesterday, I have been asking people here to move outside their houses because the water was coming in. Minister Anil Vij also came here, and on his instructions, SDRF teams arrived, and we secured boat facilities through which we evacuated the children. This morning, the situation is normal; the water has receded, and water tankers, phone booths, and toilets have been set up. Soon, fire brigade teams will also come to clean the area. I have also deployed 15-20 sweepers and JCBs for cleaning. Food supplies are also arriving soon," Chatwal told ANI.

Earlier on Friday, Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij inspected the rising water level of Tangri river in Ambala Cantonment and directed the district administration to make announcements urging residents living within the river area to move to safer locations.

On Friday morning, the water level of Tangri river had crossed the danger mark. Taking note of the situation, Minister Anil Vij personally inspected the surrounding areas and issued necessary directions to the district administration.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Anil Vij said that heavy rainfall in the hills had brought a surge of water into Tangri river.

"More than 30,000 cusecs of water is flowing in the river, which is far above normal levels. Before the monsoon season started, dredging work had been carried out to deepen the riverbed, but due to some obstructions, only 25 per cent of the work could be completed. The remaining work will be done after the monsoon season," Vij had told reporters.

He further expressed hope on water passing safely through Ambala Cantonment, but given the potential risk, the administration has been put on alert.

Vij also informed of the deployment of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) at the Ambala Cantonment for safety, further stating that boats had also been requisitioned for any emergencies.

"Residents living along or within the catchment area of Tangri river have been asked to move out with their essential belongings," he added.

It is noteworthy that in previous monsoon seasons as well, Tangri river had seen heavy water flow, which had safely passed through. (ANI)

