Chandigarh, Nov 26 (PTI) Haryana reported 25 more fatalities due to COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the death toll to 2,316, while 2,122 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 2,26,611.

Faridabad registered five deaths, Hisar, Jhajjar and Rohtak three each, and Gurgaon, Rewari, Panchkula, Kurukshetra and Jind districts two each, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

Among the districts which reported a sharp hike in cases are Gurgaon (698), Faridabad (457) and Sonipat (101).

The state's active cases stand at 20,778, while the recovery rate is 89.81 per cent.

