Chandigarh, Jan 21 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Haryana rose to 3,000 on Thursday with three more fatalities, while 133 new cases pushed the infection tally to 2,66,819, a state health department bulletin issued here said.

A fatality each was reported from Gurgaon, Faridabad and Kurukshetra district, it said.

Among districts to report new cases include Gurgaon (39), Panchkula (15) and Faridabad (20).

The number of active cases in the state stands at 1,679 and 2,62,140 people have so far been discharged after recovery. The recovery rate stands at was 98.25 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)