Chandigarh, Oct 12 (PTI) Haryana recorded no new coronavirus-related death, even as it added nine fresh cases on Tuesday, pushing the infection count to 7,71,009, according to an official bulletin.

The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 9,875, the health department's daily bulletin said.

Among the districts, a maximum of four new cases were reported from Gurugram.

The total active cases in the state were 90 while the overall recoveries was 7,60,871. Haryana has a COVID-19 recovery rate of 98.69 per cent, the bulletin said.

