Chandigarh, Jan 1 (PTI) Haryana reported six fatalities linked to the coronavirus on Friday, briging the death toll to 2,911 even as 286 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 2,62,611, according to a health department bulletin.

According to the state health department's daily bulletin, two new deaths were reported from Rewari and one each from Karnal, Panchkula, Jhajjar and Fatehabad districts.

Among the districts which reported fresh COVID-19 cases are Gurugram (64) and Faridabad (28).

The number of active cases in the state is 3,314, while 2,56,386 people have so far been discharged after recovering from the infection . The COVID-19 recovery rate in Haryana stands at 97.63 per cent, according to the bulletin.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)