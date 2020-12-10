Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], December 10 (ANI): The government and private school will open from December 14 for the students of class 10 and 12 for three hours daily whereas classes 9 and 11 will resume from December 21, as per a notice issued by Directorate School Education (DSE), Haryana on Thursday.

However, it will be mandatory for students to bring a negative report of the COVID-19 test.

Also Read | CRPF Female Wrestler Accuses Khajan Singh of Rape, Chief Sports Officer Dismisses Charge.

"The medical certificate should not be older than 72 hours to attend the class," the notice stated.

Schools and colleges were closed in several states due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the country.

Also Read | Anna Hazare Warns of ‘Jan Andolan’ if Centre Fails to Address Farmers’ Demand.

Meanwhile, Haryana has 11,733 active COVID-19 cases with 2,33,696 recoveries so far, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)