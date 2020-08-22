Chandigarh, Aug 22 (PTI) Haryana on Saturday registered another big spike of 1,161 novel coronavirus cases, a day after recording its highest single-day jump in infections so far, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 597 with 12 more fatalities.

The state has witnessed a spike in COVID-19 cases in the past few days. The fresh cases pushed the infection count to 53,290 in Haryana, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

Three of the new fatalities were from Yamunanagar, which also reported 157 cases, two were from Kurukshetra while one death each was reported from Jind, Sirsa, Jhajjar, Panchkula, Panipat, Rohtak and Sonipat, the bulletin said.

Besides Yamunanagar, among the districts which reported fresh cases include Gurugram (102), Faridabad (97), Karnal (91), Ambala (90), Panipat (78), Panchkula (66), Rewari (62), Kurukshetra (51) and Kaithal (65), it said.

The state's active case count stands at 8,680 while 44,013 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection, according to the bulletin.

The state's recovery rate, as on Saturday, was 82.59 per cent, the rate of doubling of infections was 33 days and the tests per million being conducted were 37,269. The state has a fatality rate of 1.12 per cent.

Haryana had registered its highest single-day spike of 1,203 coronavirus cases on Friday.

