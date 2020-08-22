Washington, August 22: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his Indian-origin running mate Kamala Harris on Saturday greeted the Hindu community on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and expressed hope for a new beginning. US Presidential Election 2020: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Maintain Double-Digit Lead Over Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Says Washington Post-ABC News Poll.

"To everyone celebrating the Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi in the US, India, and around the world, may you overcome all obstacles, be blessed with wisdom, and find a path toward new beginnings," Biden said in a tweet.

Tweet by Joe Biden:

To everyone celebrating the Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi in the U.S., India, and around the world, may you overcome all obstacles, be blessed with wisdom, and find a path toward new beginnings. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 22, 2020

Harris also extended her greetings to the Hindu community on the auspicious occasion. "Joining @ JoeBiden in wishing everyone celebrating a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi,” Harris said, retweeting Biden's tweet. On the final day of the four-day virtual Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Thursday, Biden, 77, accepted the Democratic Party's nomimation as the presidential candidate to challenge incumbent President Trump, a Republican, in the November 3 presidential election. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Wishes in English: WhatsApp Stickers, Messages, SMSes And Ganpati GIF Images to Share on Ganesh Utsav.

Tweet by Kamala Harris:

Joining @JoeBiden in wishing everyone celebrating a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi. https://t.co/iYzangpfAS — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 22, 2020

Harris, 55, scripted history in US politics as she became the first Indian-American and Black woman to get a major party's vice presidential nomination on the third day of the DNC.

