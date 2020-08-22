Srinagar, August 22: Taking cognisance of fake Facebook profiles created in the name of Jammu and Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar, the Cyber Cell of the police registered a case on Saturday and started investigations.

Police said that the fake Facebook accounts displayed pictures of the IGP (Kashmir Zone) with malafide intention to cause mischief and cheat the peopke by misrepresenting the police officer.

