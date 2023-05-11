Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 11 (ANI): A speeding luxury car was gutted in a massive fire after hitting a tree and was burned to ashes on the Golf Course road in Haryana's Gurugram in the early hours of Thursday, the police said.

The car collided with a divider before hitting the tree and caught fire.

Also Read | Assam: 40 People Fall Ill After Consuming Food in Post-Death Ritual Programme in Goalpara District.

According to the officials, the driver fled the spot and no one was injured in the incident.

On Wednesday, a fire broke out at a disposable glass and plate manufacturing factory in Haryana's Rohtak district, said fire officials.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: KGF’s Yash Casts His Vote, Actor Wants Politicians and Parties to Perform Their ‘Fundamental’ Duties Appropriately.

According to fire officials, three children and a woman were rescued from the building and the fire tenders have managed to douse the flames. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)