Gurugram, November 10: In a shocking incident in Gurugram a 17-year-old student allegedly shot his schoolmate using his father's licensed pistol. The accused student along with his friend, both juveniles, involved in the attack have been detained by police within hours of the crime. All the three were classmates at an English medium school in the city.

According to police, late on the night of November 8, Sadar Police Station received a call from the control room reporting that a boy had been shot in a flat in Sector-48. Gurugram Shocker: 2 Class 11 Students Shoot 17-Year-Old Schoolmate With Father’s Licensed Pistol Inside Central Park Apartment in Haryana; Both Arrested.

The police team rushed to the scene and learned that the victim had already been taken to Medanta Hospital by his family. The scene-of-crime, FSL, and fingerprint teams were called in to assist. During the investigation, authorities recovered one pistol, one magazine, five live cartridges, one used cartridge case, and an additional magazine with 65 live rounds from a box inside the room.

According to the victim's mother, her son, an 11th-grade student, had been called by a school friend on November 8, who insisted on meeting him. When he refused, the friend reportedly said he would come to pick him up. Her son eventually went to meet him near the Kherki Daula Toll Plaza. The accused took her son to a rented flat in Sector 48 along with another friend and allegedly shot him with the intent to kill. Gurugram Shocker: Cop Harasses 50-Year-Old Content Creator on Instagram After Tracking Her Car Registration Number During PCR Duty Near Ardee City in Haryana, Accused Suspended.

She added that two months earlier, the boys had an altercation. Based on the complaint, police registered a case at Sadar Police Station and launched an investigation. Within a few hours, both juvenile suspects were apprehended in Gurugram. During preliminary questioning, it was revealed that all three boys - the victim and the two accused - attended the same school and were classmates in the 11th grade. The main shooter reportedly confessed that his father, a property dealer, kept a licensed pistol at home, which he secretly took to commit the crime.

The victim remains hospitalised in critical condition, and further legal proceedings are underway. Gurugram Police have appealed to all firearm owners to keep licensed weapons out of children's reach to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.

