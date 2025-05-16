Karnal, May 16 (PTI) Scores of people, including several BJP leaders, took part in a 'Tiranga Yatra' here on Friday and lauded Operation Sindoor while warning Pakistan to stop supporting terrorism.

The crowd expressed gratitude towards the armed forces for their valour during the operation and later, thwarting Pakistan's misadventure.

Also Read | .

During the 'Tiranga Shaurya Samman Yatra', processions were taken out from 30 places in the city that culminated at the Ramlila Ground in the evening.

Holding the tricolour, the people raised slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'.

Also Read | 'Blatantly Discriminatory Against People of Jammu and Kashmir': Omar Abdullah Reiterates Opposition to Indus Water Treaty.

Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, while paying tributes to the armed forces and the "strong" leadership of the country, said, "Operation Sindoor forced Pakistan to kneel down in just three days. Today, every citizen of the country is happy and feels safe.

"After the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir last month, in which 26 people were killed, every person's blood was boiling. This incident was an attack on the unity, integrity, and faith of the country as well as India's resolve to become a developed nation," Kalyan said.

Another BJP leader and former MP from Karnal, Sanjay Bhatia, said there hasn't been a conflict in history where the enemy has kneeled down within three days -- referring to Pakistan.

He said if Pakistan continues to support terrorism, it will pay a heavier price.

BJP's Indri MLA Ramkumar Kashyap said that Tiranga Yatras are being taken out in the entire country and state today in honour of brave soldiers.

BJP's Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand said the world has seen the valour of India's brave soldiers.

"Pakistan has now realised how strong India has become under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

Under Operation Sindoor, India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Pakistani attempts were strongly responded to by the Indian side by inflicting heavy damage to several key Pakistani military installations, including air bases, air defence systems, command and control centres and radar sites.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)