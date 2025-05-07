Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], May 7 (ANI): Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi on Wednesday chaired a review meeting on the arrangements for the mock drill under 'Operation Abhyas', which will be conducted across all 22 districts of Haryana at 4:00 pm today.

In alignment with this exercise, the general public have been requested to switch off all lights in their homes from 7:50 pm to 8:00 pm as a part of the drill.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: India Ready To 'Retaliate Resolutely' if Pakistan Escalates Tensions, NSA Ajit Doval Tells His Counterparts.

During the meeting, Rastogi issued comprehensive directives to all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) regarding the operational aspects of the mock drill. He emphasised that the exercise would commence at key government installations, public sector units (PSUs), and other critical sites. DCs have been instructed to activate their civil defence systems as part of this coordinated response.

The mock drill will be a joint effort involving Home Guards, Civil Defence volunteers, the police, NCC officers, and Aapada Mitras. The Chief Secretary reiterated that the aim of the exercise is preparation and precaution, not panic. He urged DCs to hold press conferences and inform the public that this is merely a preparatory drill, reassuring them there is no cause for concern.

Also Read | Civil Defence Mock Drill: List of Do's and Don'ts for Nationwide Security Drills Today.

Rastogi further instructed the DCs to encourage the public to promptly report any suspicious activities in their respective areas to the police and local authorities.

Community leaders and prominent local figures should also be involved to help disseminate crucial information about the 'Dos and Don'ts' during the drill.

Additional Chief Secretary Sumita Misra said the Civil Defence Mock Drill was mandated for 11 districts of Haryana but to strengthen Haryana's preparedness, the mock drill will be conducted in all districts of the state, which will start at 4 pm with the sounding of a siren.

She said the State Government has formally implemented the Incident Response System (IRS) at both District and State levels under the Disaster Management Act, 2005. This initiative, which was notified on January 28, 2025, aims to streamline the response mechanism, reduce confusion during emergency situations, and minimise reliance on ad-hoc measures.

As part of the IRS structure, the Chief Secretary will serve as the Responsible Officer (RO), with the Financial Commissioner Revenue (FCR) and Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) for Revenue designated as the Incident Commander (IC).

Key roles, including District Incident Coordinators (DIC), Nodal Officers, Safety Officers, Liaison Officers, and Information and Media Officers, have also been appointed at the state level to ensure effective communication and coordination.

She also directed DCs to ensure all fire services and trauma centres are ready to deal with any emergency. She said the drill aims to prepare the civilian population for any exigency and reduce the potential of mass panic during such dire/hostile situations.

She informed that a blackout drill will be conducted across the state from 7.50 pm to 8 pm, during which the general public is advised to stay indoors and away from windows.

"If you are driving, then park your vehicle on the side and turn off the lights. Stay wherever you are and do not move here and there. Turn off all indoor and outdoor lights during alerts, including disconnecting the inverter or alternative power supply," she said noting that evacuation, fire safety exercises and implementation of the Air Raid Warning System will also be ensured during Operation Abhyas. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)