New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said that preparations are underway to make the upcoming 11th International Yoga Day, to be celebrated on June 21, a historic event. On this day, yoga programmes will be organized simultaneously across all 22 districts and 121 blocks of the state, with participation of over 11 lakh people.

This year's state-level programme will be held at the sacred Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra, the very site from where Lord Krishna delivered the message of karma to the world. Renowned yoga guru Swami Ramdev will personally lead the yoga session at this iconic venue, he said.

The Chief Minister further shared that the aim is to ensure participation of over one lakh people, not only to popularize yoga but also to set a new world record.

The Chief Minister was addressing a Yoga Protocol Training Camp organized jointly by the AYUSH Department, Haryana Yog Aayog, and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at the ITBP BTC, Bhanu, in Panchkula on Friday, a release said.

During the event, the Chief Minister, along with other dignitaries and ITBP personnel, observed two minutes of silence to pay homage to those who lost their lives in the Ahmedabad plane crash and prayed for their souls' peace.

Paying tribute to the incredible contribution of ITBP personnel, Sh. Nayab Singh Saini said that this institution is a living embodiment of discipline, service, dedication, and patriotism. He said that ITBP soldiers guard our northeastern borders in harsh conditions day and night. Be it disaster relief, internal security, or international sports, ITBP has always taken a lead role.

Praising the Haryana Yog Aayog, he said that the Aayog is promoting yoga to ensure the well-being of our central security forces. Today's Yoga Protocol Training Camp holds special significance as it is being held just a week before the 11th International Yoga Day in 2025.

CM said that the camp is especially important because it is dedicated to those protecting our borders. Yoga not only promotes health but also instills team spirit, cooperation, and discipline - making it deeply connected with our armed forces, he said.

The Chief Minister said that the celebrations of the 11th International Yoga Day in Haryana had already commenced on May 27, with yoga programmes being organized across the state. So far, over 15.60 lakh people have participated in these programmes. He shared that more than 61,000 medicinal plants have been planted during these events.

A Yoga Awareness campaign is also being carried out, which will reach 5,000 villages in the state by June 19. Institutions like Patanjali Yogpeeth, Bharatiya Yog Sansthan, Brahma Kumaris, and Art of Living are holding yoga camps at 2,500 locations across the state.

The Chief Minister said that under the Harit Yoga Campaign, 10 lakh medicinal plants will be distributed till June 21. Additionally, a dedicated government portal has received 7,65,500 registrations for participation in the International Yoga Day event on June 21, he said.

He further said that yoga is a gift from our sages, but over time this ancient tradition faded, impacting humanity. Thanks to the efforts of Prime Minister, Sh. Narendra Modi, the United Nations declared June 21 as International Yoga Day. Today, countries around the world have adopted yoga. Yoga is now a way of life not just in India but globally, said Sh. Nayab Singh Saini.

He said that to promote yoga, the state government has constructed 714 vyayamshalas and appointed 877 AYUSH Yoga Sahayak. These vyayamshalas will also host programs on June 21.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the Prime Minister envisions India becoming a developed nation by 2047, and each of us has a vital role in achieving that goal. He urged everyone to embrace the knowledge of yoga and spread its benefits to others. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also administered a pledge for a Yog yukt-Nasha mukt Haryana. He planted a sapling on the premises of the ITBP BTC under the "Ek Ped Maa ke Naam" campaign.

AYUSH and Health Minister Kumari Arti Singh Rao said that the theme for the 11th International Yoga Day is "Yoga for One Earth, One Health", reminding us that human health is deeply connected to the health of the environment and all living beings.

She said that Yoga is not just a physical activity but a global message of balance, holistic development, and wellness. Under the visionary leadership of the Chief Minister, the Haryana Government has transformed yoga from an individual practice into a mass movement.

Over 10 lakh citizens are participating in yoga-related activities across the state. At the district level, yoga marathons, awareness drives, and group yoga sessions are being conducted. Research activities are also being carried out at all government medical colleges, she said.

The Minister further shared that under the Harit Yoga initiative, 10 lakh medicinal plants are being planted. Plantation drives and cleanliness campaigns are being organised at all yoga venues, integrating yoga with environmental responsibility. From police lines to the Vidhan Sabha, and from border security forces to schools, every corner of Haryana is resonating with the energy of yoga, she said.

Chairman, Haryana Yog Aayog, Dr Jaideep Arya, emphasised that yoga is not merely an exercise but a way of life that inspires individuals to maintain balance in every situation. Quoting the Bhagavad Gita, he said, "Yogasthah kuru karmani" - perform every action established in yoga.

He said that for soldiers posted in extreme climates like Siachen at -40°C, yoga becomes a crucial source of physical and mental strength. Troops stationed at the borders have incorporated yoga and asanas into their daily routines, setting inspiring examples, shared Dr. Jaideep Arya.

He further noted that organizing the state-level Yoga Day celebration at Kurukshetra, the sacred land of the Gita, is of immense significance.

On this occasion, Brigadier J.S. Goraya, Commandant Sh. Sunil, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and AYUSH Department, Sh. Sudhir Rajpal, ITBP personnel, and other senior officials were present. (ANI)

