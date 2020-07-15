Chandigarh, Jul 15 (PTI) Haryana's new industrial policy would focus on employment generation and providing more facilities to the industries, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said here on Wednesday.

“The new industrial policy will focus on employment generation, more facilities to the industries and boosting the investments in the state and overall industrial development,” Chautala, who also holds the Industries and Commerce department portfolios, told reporters here.

He said the 'Haryana Enterprises Promotion Policy-2020' would be announced next month after taking suggestions from the industrialists.

Chautala was speaking to reporters after presiding over a meeting held regarding the preparation of outlay of the Haryana Enterprises Promotion Policy-2020 with the officers of various departments.

He said in the year 2015, the Haryana Government had formulated the Haryana Enterprise Promotion Policy, which was valid for a duration of 5 years till August 14, 2020.

The new policy will be presented before the state Cabinet and will be implemented from August 15, the deputy CM said.

“The state government had written to 128 associations of industrialists seeking their suggestions for the drafting of the new policy out of which 68 associations have so far given their suggestions,” he said.

There were extensive discussions on these suggestions during official meetings and directions have been issued for preparation of guidelines based on the suggestions within next one week, Chautala said.

