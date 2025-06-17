Panipat (Haryana) [India], June 17 (ANI): A Haryana District court on Tuesday remanded an accused to two day police custody in connection with the Haryanvi Model Sheetal Simmi Chaudhary murder case.

The police had produced the accused, Sunil, before the district court in Panipat today.

Earlier in the day, Haryana Police arrested one person, Sunil, who allegedly stabbed Sheetal Simmi Chaudhary to death with a knife and threw her body of into the canal.

While speaking to ANI, DSP Panipat, Satish Kumar Vats, informed that on June 15, a woman filed a missing report for her sister. The next day, the police received information that a body had been found in a canal, and her wounds indicated that she might have been murdered.

According to the family members of the deceased, she went with a man named Sunil, following which the police interrogated his connection with the case.

Following the investigation, the police found that Sunil took Sheetal to her village, where both engaged in a fight, after which Sunil attacked Sheetal with a knife. Later, the accused threw the body of the victim into the canal. The police have arrested the accused, who will be presented in court and asked for his remand.

"On 15th June, a woman filed a missing report for her sister. The next day, we received information that a body had been found in a canal. The wounds on her body indicated that she may have been murdered...Her family said that she went with a man named Sunil...When police suspected his connection with this case, they interrogated him. On 14th June, he took her to a village...Later, they got into a fight, and Sunil attacked her with a knife...He threw her body in a canal...We have arrested him. Today, we will present him in court and ask for police remand. We will investigate whether anyone else is involved in this case", Satish Kumar Vats said.

