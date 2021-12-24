Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], December 24 (ANI): Referring to the recently registered case against Wasim Rizvi aka Jitendra Tyagi and others for 'hate speech' against Islam during an event in Haridwar, Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar on Friday said that incidents of 'hate speech' will not be tolerated in the state.

A case under section 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against Rizvi for "promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion..."

Also Read | Multi-Vitamins, Paracetamol, Only Treatment Given to 40 Omicron Patients at Delhi’s Lok Nayak Hospital: Doctors.

Speaking with ANI, the DGP said, "A case under 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered."

"We will do the investigation as per law and such types of incidents will not be tolerated," he added.

Also Read | TVS Apache RTR 165 RP Launched in India, Check Price & Other Details Here.

Yesterday, Uttarakhand Police in a tweet said, "Taking cognizance of the video that is going viral on social media for spreading hatred by giving provocative speeches against a particular religion, a case has been registered against Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Tyagi and others under Section 153A IPC in Kotwali, Haridwar and legal proceedings are in progress."

The event came to light after videos of Hindu leaders making provocative speeches and inciting violence against minority communities surfaced on social media. The speech was broadcast live on Facebook.

After Rizvi was "expelled" from Islam, former Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board Chairperson Wasim Rizvi on December 6 converted to Hinduism. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)