Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 17 (ANI): The Chief Proctor of PC Bagla Degree College in Hathras, has been booked for alleged sexual exploitation of students, police said on Monday.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, Rajneesh, the Chief Proctor, allegedly assaulted girls under the guise of helping them pass competitive exams, securing jobs, and other promises.

He also informed that a case has been filed under multiple sections of the IPC, and three investigation teams have been formed to arrest the accused.

"As per the prima facie, Rajneesh, the Chief Proctor of PC Bagla Degree College used to assault girls on the pretext of passing them in the competitive exams, providing them jobs and others... A case has been registered with various sections (of IPC) and 3 teams have been constituted for the arrest of the professor; all the relevant evidence is being collected... We will ensure due procedures and present the professor in front of the court after the investigation," SP Sinha said.

Aparna Yadav, Vice President of the UP State Women's Commission termed the matter as "very serious".

"In this case, many girls were exploited by that professor. It is a private college, and this man was a Geography teacher there. This is a very serious matter. The Chief Minister has given strict instructions that if any girl is not getting justice, action will be taken against the person who violated her rights. We have filed an FIR under Sections 64, 66, and 68 of the BNS. We have also spoken to the police officers to ensure that the person is put in jail as soon as possible," Yadav told ANI.

Recently, on March 12, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a meeting with police officials and other public administration officers at the circuit house in Varanasi.

CM Yogi was accompanied by ministers such as Dayashankar Mishra, Anil Rajbhar and other MLAs of Varanasi.

Yogi Adityanath reviewed several aspects, including law and order, district development and other important issues of the city. (ANI)

