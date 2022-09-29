Thane, Sep 29 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve visited at a Durga pandal in Thane city and said he prayed to the Goddess to rid the state of "betrayal and defections".

Also Read | PBNS Teleprint – Your NEWS Capsule #PBNSTeleprint 29 September 2022 – 10 Am Bulletin – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

Danve, who supports the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, on Wednesday evening visited a Navratri event organised here by the rebel party faction.

Also Read | Google Pixel 7 Listed on Amazon With Pricing: Report.

The Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government had collapsed in June this year following a revolt by MLA Eknath Shinde and 39 other legislators against the Sena leadership. Shinde was later sworn in as the chief minister along with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.

Talking to reporters after visiting the Navratri pandal, Danve said, "This is the land of thoughts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, thoughts of loyalty. I prayed to the Goddess to rid the state of betrayal and defections."

He said in the last three months, citizens of the state have shown which is the "real" Shiv Sena.

Sena founder late Bal Thackeray's thoughts and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's leadership is receiving a good support from citizens, he claimed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)