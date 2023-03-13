Thane, Mar 13 (PTI) Hazardous materials worth Rs 1.23 crore stored without requisite permission in a godown in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district has been seized, a police official said on Monday.

The materials were seized after a raid on the godown, located in Purna village, on Sunday evening, the Narpoli police station official said.

"The owner of the godown has been booked under Indian Penal Code, Environment Protection Act and The Manufacture, Storage and Import of Hazardous Chemical Rules but is yet to be arrested," he said.

