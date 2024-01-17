New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Arrested Jharkhand coal trader Ezhar Ansari used to give "bribes" to some public servants in exchange for getting subsidised coal, the Enforcement Directorate alleged on Wednesday.

The central agency had arrested Ansari and carried out fresh searches at three locations against him in Hazaribag on Tuesday.

A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Ranchi on Wednesday sent to ED custody for six days, it said in a statement.

The agency said Ansari "neither appeared nor submitted any reply" to the repeated summonses sent to him by the ED.

Ezhar Ansari, it said, "misused" the coal linkage policy under which subsidised coal used to be allotted to small and medium enterprises (SME) for captive consumption.

Around 86,568 tonnes of coal, having a market value of Rs 71 crore, was allotted to 13 such SME firms of Ezhar Ansari but instead of using it for captive consumption, he "diverted" and sold the coal in the open market and generated an equal amount of proceeds of crime, the ED said.

These 13 firms have been found to be non-operational and are shell (dubious) entities, the agency said.

Ansari was first raided by the ED in March last year and assets worth Rs 3.58 crore were seized by the agency then.

The accused acquired "huge proceeds of crime" by selling subsidised rate coal at a higher price in the open coal 'mandi' (market) of Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) and Dhanbad (Jharkhand) and also invested these proceeds in immovable properties, the agency alleged.

"Investigation indicated that for such subsidised coal allotment, Ezhar Ansari used to give bribes/commission to some public servants," it said.

This money laundering case stems from an FIR and charge sheet filed by the state police against Ansari, Sayyaid Salmani, a truck driver who worked for him, and some others under various sections of the IPC and Coal Mines Act.

The Jharkhand police had seized about 19 tonnes of "illegally" transported coal along with a truck, it said.

