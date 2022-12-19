New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Monday sought response of Delhi government, municipal corporation and other authorities on a plea seeking to provide basic amenities including sanitation, drinking water, health and education services to the inhabitants of Bhalswa resettlement colony here which is located near the landfill leaving the whole area polluted.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad issued notice to the authorities and sought their replies on the petition that also said the residents are forced to live with contaminated water and poor living conditions due to which they are facing serious skin ailments and trauma.

Bhalswa resettlement colony is situated in North West part of Delhi, adjacent to Bhalswa landfill and around 20,000 peoples are residing in the colony. The plea said resettlement in Bhalswa was done in 2000 to 2002 from eleven places in Delhi -- Gautampuri Yamuna Pusta, East of Kailash Gadhi, Jahangirpuri, Gopalpur, Seelampur, Dakshinpuri, Preet Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Rohini, ISBT and Nizammuddin Barapula.

Petitioner Pushpa, a Delhi resident, said the purpose of resettlement is to ensure better and systematic way of living to the resettled people. Resettlement by the government is done under a planned manner in any area where the very foundation is to provide essential and basic amenities to the resettled people, Pushpa said.

However, the residents of the colony have been struggling to attain basic amenities like clean potable water, drainage and sanitation and education even after more than 20 years of resettlement, the plea said.

The plea, filed through advocate Varun Mudgil and Manmohan Singh, alleged the authorities have been ignorant to their legal duty which has led to deaths of many people and children, including an 11 months old infant.

Education is essential for personal and social development of children, however, the children of the colony have been kept distinct and are treated differently by the State for the purpose of education.

It sought direction to the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to provide land to Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to construct Underground Reservoir (UGR) in the colony and to provide adequate and quality drinking water supply through taps.

The plea further sought to direct the Delhi government's Education Department and Department of Land and Building to construct schools up to class XII in the area.

The petition also sought direction to National Human Rights Commission to conduct a spot enquiry in accordance with law in the colony to check violation of human rights of the residents and initiate action against erring officials.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights be also directed to conduct an enquiry for gross violation of child rights in the area and on the basis of the outcome, initiate appropriate legal and departmental action against erring officials, it said.

