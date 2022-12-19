New Delhi, December 19 : Google has announced the arrival of end-to-end encryption on Gmail for beta testing. The end-to-end encryption will allow the beta users to send and receive encrypted emails within and outside of the user’s domain. As per Google, the email body as well as attachments, including inline images will all be all end-to-end encrypted.

As per the tech giant’s blogpost, the “Google Workspace already uses the latest cryptographic standards to encrypt all data at rest and in transit between our facilities”. As per the company, client-side encryption enables reinforcing the confidentiality of the user data while also enabling catering to varied data authority and compliance requirements. Google Launches New Slew of AI Powered Initiatives To Connect Millions of Indians.

It has been some time now, that Google has offered the client-side encryption for beta testing on Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Google Meet, and Google Calendar (beta).

Google End-to-End Encryption on Gmail for Beta Users – Who Can Apply and How To Activate It:

As per Google, all the customers who have Google Workspace Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, or Education Standard can apply for the Gmail client-side encryption beta. Google will accept applications for the beta program till January 2023. The applying users are needed to submit Gmail CSE Beta Test Application with information such as email address, test group domain and project ID. Google Developing New Technology To Combat Insect-Borne Diseases Using Decades-Old Datasets Mined by Google Books.

Google has already announced that it will be providing the client-side encryption beta to almost all the applicants. The tech behemoth has also mentioned that it will launch the public version sometime later in 2023.

How To Activate Google Client Side Encryption (CSE) Beta :

As per Google the client-side encryption feature is off by default. It can be activated at the domain, organizational unit, and Group levels via the Admin console > Security > Access and data control > Client-side encryption.

Google is also in the process of introducing Gmail and Calendar apps to the WearOS, as per reports. Hence, these two important apps will soon be available on the Google smartwatches and some other Wear OS-powered smartwatches as well.

