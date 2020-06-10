India News | HC Directs Centre, Delhi to Take Steps for Real-time Updation of Hospitals' Data

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed Central Government and Delhi Government to take all necessary steps for ensuring real time updation of the data of all the hospitals.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan's direction came after hearing Amicus Curiae as well as the counsel for the intervener.

"Having heard Amicus Curiae as well as the counsel for the respondents/Intervener, it appears that there is a need of real time updation of the data by all hospitals including the Delhi Government-run hospitals, the Central Government-run hospitals and private hospitals. We, therefore, direct Government of NCT of Delhi as well as the Central Government that they shall take all necessary steps for ensuring real time updation of the data, without too much of a time lag, so that the information being received by the public is current," the court said.

"If any Committee is appointed by Government of NCT of Delhi, the said committee will also take note of this fact that there shall be real time updation of the data on the mobile application developed by the Government of NCT of Delhi," it added.

The court also directed the Central Government as well as the Government of NCT of Delhi that testing shall be carried out by the Central Government as well as the Central Government-run hospitals, as far as possible, subject to availability of testing kits with priority be given to the persons approaching for test on the recommendation of a doctor.

Amicus Curiae Om Prakash told the court the Mobile Application namely "Delhi Corona Mobile Application", developed by Delhi Government, is not being updated regularly. He also submitted that there is a mismatch of the facts and data released by the Government/private hospitals in Delhi especially with regard to the availability of the beds and ventilators.

It is also submitted that some of the hospitals run by the Central Government/Government of NCT of Delhi are not updating the data. It is further submitted that helpline numbers as provided by Govt. of NCT of Delhi, are not properly working.

Senior Advocate Chander M. Lall, appearing for intervener Nancy Roy told the court that suitable direction may be given to the Central Government and the Government of NCT of Delhi to carry out tests of all those having apprehension of being exposed to coronavirus.

The court was hearing suo-motu petition where it had taken cognizance of a video of a Delhi resident sharing his plight after his COVID-19 positive mother was denied the bed and a ventilator at a private hospital. (ANI)

