Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 24 (ANI): The Kerala High Court has directed the state government to immediately handover the houses built for the rehabilitation of the victims of a landslide in Malappuram district's Kavalappara last year.

A bench of Justice Anu Sivaraman observed that having considered the contentious advance on all sides, the court is of the opinion that since the project complete and the residences are ready for occupation, the continued delay is completed unjustified.

Also Read | India, China Discussed Galwan Valley Face-Off During WMCC Meeting, Emphasis on Respecting LAC: MEA.

"The District Collector is directed to take appropriate steps to see that the beneficiaries are rehabilitated to the project as contemplated initially, without any further delay. The needful shall be done within a period of three weeks from the date of receipt of a copy of this judgment," the bench said in its order.

The high court issued the order while considering a petition, filed by a resident of Chalikkal colony in Kavalappara, alleging that the Nilambur MLA PV Anwar had obstructed the implementation of the project because he was allegedly not invited for the foundation-laying ceremony.

Also Read | Kerala Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 152 COVID-19 Cases, 90 Percent Cases Are Those Returned From Outside The State, Says CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

The petitioner also alleged that a mass petition, seeking rehabilitation of the affected people, was submitted to the collector, but no action was taken. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)