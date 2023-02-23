Nainital, Feb 23 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday directed the Nainital district administration to check the licences of food vans operating in Bhawali, Haldwani and Kaladhungi areas.

A division bench of the high court comprising Justice Sharad Kumar Sharma and Justice Ravindra Maithani directed the Nainital district magistrate to check the licences of food vans, and the executive officer of the municipality to see what system of garbage disposal is being followed by them.

Food vans should not be stationed at one place. Those without licences should be issued the document and the municipality should remove their garbage regularly, it said.

The court has also taken suo motu cognisance of garbage being left unattended by these vans and liquor served by them in tourist places. It noted that food van owners have removed their tires and started building huts and walls around it.

The Forest Department and the Public Works Department are not paying attention to this. Traffic jams are also being caused due to the food vans being stationary at one place, it said.

