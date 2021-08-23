Lucknow, Aug 23 (PTI) The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has framed charges against a lawyer for allegedly using abusive language and calling its judges "goondas".

Framing the charges, the court also asked why he shouldn't punished for contempt of court.

A Division Bench of Justices Ritu Raj Awasthi and Dinesh Kumar Singh further directed the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh to examine the past conduct of lawyer Ashok Pande to decide whether such a person is worthy of being part of the noble profession and take appropriate disciplinary proceedings against him.

The Bench observed, "We hold that Asok Pande, advocate, has prima facie committed ex facie contempt of court during the court proceedings today, i.e. on August 18, 2021, which amounts to scandalising and lowering the authority of this court and interference with due course of judicial proceedings and, it also has tendency to interfere or obstruct the administration of justice."

"He used abusive language against the judges and said that the judges were behaving like goondas," noted the Bench in its order.

“The lawyer had unnecessarily intervened during course of hearing of a case on August 18, and when the Bench objected to him and also pointed him out for not wearing decent dress and further asked him to button his shirt, he challenged the court and said that if the court had power, it could remove him from the court".

The Bench also said in the order that the lawyer on August 16, 2021 during the hearing of another plea had said that he would not don the advocate's uniform as he had challenged the Bar Council Rules prescribing the dress code for lawyers and insisted on addressing the court without donning an advocate's uniform.

