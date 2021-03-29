Chennai, Mar 29 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Monday refused to disqualify Thangam Thennarasu, DMK candidate from Tiruchuli in Virudhunagar, from contesting in the April 6 assembly polls, after an independent candidate alleged the former Minister distributed gifts to voters.

Instead, the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy directed the petitioner M Thiruppathy to approach the Election Commission of India, which is the sole authority to decide on the issue.

The petitioner, an independent candidate, alleged that Thennarasu indulged in distributing gifts to the voters and thereby violated the provisions of the Representation of the People Act.

Hence, he should be disqualified by the court.

Despite repeated complaints to local election authorities, no action was taken. Hence, he has moved the court, the petitioner contended.

