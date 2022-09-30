Prayagraj, Sep 30 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking the withdrawal of prosecution against former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand in a rape case.

Earlier, a lower court in Shahjahanpur had declined to give permission for it.

Dismissing the petition, Justice Rahul Chaturvedi observed, "The court is of the considered opinion that the entire process of withdrawing the prosecution against the applicant is well short of the standards set up by Hon'ble apex court in this regard and thus do not call for any interference from this court."

The court said it is of view that no case to exercise the power under Section 321 of the CrPC is made out in favour of the applicant and deserves to be rejected.

