New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said that it did not find any clarity as to whether the religious committee, is required to deal with the encroachment of such a minuscule nature.

Justice Rekha Palli directed the concerned SHO to deploy personnel for 24 hours at the site. The court asked police to furnish a report mentioning details of visitors in the said temple and slated the matter for December 16 for further hearing.

The Delhi High Court had earlier expressed unhappiness with Delhi Government on dealing with issues relating to illegal encroachment in Defence Colony and said that one can't just make a structure of five bricks and an idol and say that it's a temple.

The Court had said that one can't just make a structure of five bricks and an idol and say that it's a temple and to demolish this we have to involve the religious committee.

Delhi Government counsel had told the court that there may be a law and order concern, therefore, the religious committee is needed to look into it.

The petitioner has sought direction from the respondent to remove the illegal encroachment in form of a temple in front of his property.

Delhi government has earlier submitted that it is conscious of its duty and has already planned to demolish the illegal encroachment at the said site and need requisite police assistance to carry out the said demolition. Police had submitted that it will render the necessary assistance to the government to carry out the proposed demolition drive. (ANI)

