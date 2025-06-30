Patna, Jun 30 (PTI) The Patna High Court has sought a reply from the Bihar government on a petition flagging "trafficking and exploitation" of minor girls by "dancing/orchestra groups".

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Partha Sarathy passed the order on a writ petition filed by ‘Just Rights for Children', which describes itself as "a network of over 250 NGOs working for child rights".

Also Read | Was Samruddhi Expressway Flooded After Heavy Rainfall in Maharashtra? Videos of Waterlogging on Adjoining NH-548C Ramp and Underpass Circulated With Fake Claim About Samruddhi Mahamarg, Here's a Fact Check.

The petitioner's counsel had submitted before the court that raids conducted on orchestra groups in districts like Rohtas, Saran and Gopalganj, by the local administration upon a tip-off, have led to "rescue of a large number of minor girls".

The counsel had argued that "trafficking and exploitation", which have thus come to light, "if left unchecked, would only lead to frustration of the very policy for protecting children".

Also Read | Language Row: 'Attempts To Impose Hindi Over Marathi Won't Be Tolerated', Says MNS Chief Raj Thackeray.

The petitioner also prayed for directions to the state to formulate "a multi-stakeholder strategy/state-wide action plan for the regulation, registration and monitoring of the orchestra/dance/theatre groups".

The court, in its order dated June 29, directed the state authorities to file its reply by the next date of hearing on July 25, while ordering "immediate action in case any such trafficking is reported in any of the orchestra/dance/theatre groups running in the state of Bihar".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)