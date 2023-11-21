New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted time to former managing director and chief executive officer of the National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna to place her stand on CBI's plea challenging her bail in a case related to alleged illegal phone tapping of NSE employees.

Justice Saurabh Banerjee granted four weeks to the counsel for Ramkrishna to file a written synopsis in response to the CBI's plea challenging a trial court's December 22, 2022 order granting her bail in the case.

The high court listed the matter for further hearing on April 3.

While granting her bail, the trial court had directed her to appear before the court as and when the hearing takes place and join the investigation whenever called by the investigating officer.

It had further directed the accused not to communicate with, or come into contact with any of the prosecution witnesses or tamper with the evidence of the case.

It had directed that she would not leave the country without the court's prior permission.

On February 9, she was granted bail by the high court in the money laundering case related to the scam.

According to the CBI FIR, top officials of NSE including the applicant allegedly conspired with iSec Private Limited to cheat the NSE and its employees, and in furtherance of this criminal conspiracy, the company was hired for illegal interception of the phone calls of NSE employees.

Ramkrishna was appointed as Joint MD NSE in 2009 and remained in the position till March 31, 2013. She was elevated as MD and CEO on April 1, 2013. Her tenure at NSE ended in December 2016.

