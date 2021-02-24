Mumbai, Feb 24 (PTI) The Bombay High Court asked the Maharashtra government on Wednesday to file an affidavit in response to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's PIL seeking inquiry against Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar for allegedly using flats of a SRA building illegally for a company owned by her and her family.

In the petition, Somaiya sought a direction to the state government to initiate an inquiry against Pednekar, a Shiv Sena leader, for alleged violation of the provisions of the Maharashtra Slum Areas Act.

"Respondent No 10 (Pednekar) misused her power and position to illegally grab properties of eligible slum dwellers to her own benefit and for running commercial activities," the petition said.

The petition came up for hearing before a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni, which directed the government to file its affidavit.

The court posted the petition for further hearing after two weeks.

According to the petition, Pednekar's company Kish Corporate Services Ltd was using two rooms of the Gomata Janata SRA CHS at Parel in central Mumbai illegally and thus deprived the original slum dwellers of their right to occupy the premises.

Somaiya said in the petition that the SRA scheme for the said building was proposed between the years 2003 and 2007 when Pednekar was a corporator.

As per the plea, in 2010 Pednekar incorporated the company (Kish Corporate Ltd) and set up its office in the SRA building illegally even when the said rooms were allotted to someone else.

"The company, formed and promoted by Pednekar, is using the said premises for commercial use whereas the said premises are for residential use and are for the allotment to the eligible slum dwellers," the petition said.

It further said that Pednekar resigned from the post of promoter and director of the company till April 2013 after which her son Sai Prasad Kishor Pednekar was appointed as its director.

