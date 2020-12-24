New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Thursday sought response of the police on a plea seeking an SIT probe into the death of a man who, according to a viral video, was allegedly beaten up by police officers and forced to sing the national anthem in his injured condition during the riots in the national capital earlier this year.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait issued notice to Delhi Police and asked it to file a status report on the plea by the mother of the man, Faizan, who along with four other Muslim men are seen in the video being allegedly assaulted by police officers and forced to sing the national anthem.

Faizan's mother, Kismatun, was represented by advocate Vrinda Grover who told the court that he died on February 26 after he was allegedly brutally assaulted by police officers and detained from February 24 to February 25.

The petition, filed through advocate Soutik Banerjee, sought constitution of a court monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a fair and impartial investigation into the custodial death of Faizan.

The plea has alleged that there are shortcomings in the investigation being carried out by the Crime Branch as even after 10 months have lapsed since the incident, there has been "no progress".

The petition has also sought directions to Delhi Police to file an affidavit with relevant material regarding the functioning of the CCTV cameras at the Jyoti Nagar police station where Faizan was detained in February, especially February 24 and February 25.

It has also sought an action taken report from the police regarding steps taken by it on the contents of the viral video.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on February 1, 2021.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)