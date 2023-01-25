Hyderabad, Jan 25 (PTI) The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to conduct Republic Day celebrations in a grand manner, with a ceremonial parade, as per the instructions issued by the Central government.

The High Court said people should be allowed to watch the celebrations, though it is left to the State government to choose the venue for the same.

After hearing a petition seeking a direction to the government to organise the parade as part of the celebrations, the High Court passed the orders.

Counsel of the petitioner contended that earlier Republic Day was celebrated at Parade Ground here in a grand manner and many people used to visit and witness the celebrations.

However, the State government submitted before the High Court that the event being a State function, it was being organised at the Raj Bhavan for the past two years where the Governor unfurls the national flag and senior officials of the government were in attendance. This year also, the Republic Day event is being conducted at the Raj Bhavan and there would be a web telecast of the programme.

The court rejected the submission of the State government that the parade was not being organised due to the COVID-19 precautions. In view of the guidelines of the Union Health Ministry asking the States to take precautions, the function is being held at Raj Bhavan in a befitting manner, the court was informed by the State government.

Traditionally, the official parade, a major event during Republic Day with both the Governor and Chief Minister attending it, used to take place at Parade Ground every year.

The relations between Raj Bhavan and the BRS government are not on the best of terms with Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan complaining of protocol not being followed with regard to her office, while K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS government has reservation about some Bills pending with the Governor and her style of functioning.

On January 19, the Governor again alleged that protocol is not being followed and that she did not receive any communication from the government on conducting the Republic Day event.

In a face-off with Rao-led government, Soundararajan in November last expressed doubt that her phones were being tapped.

