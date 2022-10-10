Lucknow, Oct 10 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court will on October 14 hear the anticipatory bail plea of Pawan Agarwal, the owner of Hotel Levana Suites where four guests were killed in a fire incident last month.

The order was issued by Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan of the Lucknow bench on the application of Pawan Agarwal in this regard.

Also Read | Over Eight Crore Content Creators in India but Only 1.5 Lakh Able To Earn; Most Make Just Rs 16,000 per Month: Report.

At the previous hearing, the court had granted time to the State and the victims' side for filing a reply to the plea.

It was submitted on behalf of Pawan that he is 75 years old and suffering from serious ailments. Since every other male member of his family is already in jail in the case, he should be granted anticipatory bail, he said.

Also Read | COVID-19: Acute, Long Survivors of Disease at Risk of Psychiatric Disorders, Says Top Experts.

The Levana Suites hotel which is located in the posh Hazratganj area in the city has been sealed by the administration after the fire incident in September.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)