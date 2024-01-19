Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 19 (ANI): Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Karnataka chief minster HD Kumaraswamy on Friday took to social media to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state.

"Extending a warm welcome to the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, to Karnataka. Although I initially intended to greet the Prime Minister at Kempegowda International Airport, my plans changed due to returning from New Delhi to Bangalore just yesterday," Kumaraswamy posted on X.

"Unfortunately, I've developed cold symptoms and am presently resting at home. I regret not being able to welcome the Prime Minister in person and express my best wishes for the success of all his programs," he wrote.

According to an official release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi will will reach Bengaluru this afternoon and will inaugurate the new state-of-the-art Boeing India Engineering & Technology Center (BIETC) campus.

Built with an investment of Rs 1,600 crore, the 43-acre campus is Boeing's largest such investment outside the USA.

Boeing's new campus in India will become a cornerstone for partnership with the vibrant startup, private and government ecosystem in India, and will help develop next-generation products and services for the global aerospace and defence industry.

He will also launch the Boeing Sukanya Programme in Bengaluru, which aims to support the entry of more girl children from across India into the country's growing aviation sector.

The program will provide opportunities for girls and women from across India to learn critical skills in the science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) fields and train for jobs in the aviation sector.

For young girls, the program will create STEM Labs at 150 planned locations to help spark interest in STEM careers. The program will also provide scholarships to women who are training to be pilots.

Earlier during the day, PM Modi inaugurated the AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) 2.0 scheme in Maharashtra's Solapur.

AMRUT 2.0 is designed to provide universal coverage of water supply through functional taps to all households in all the statutory towns in the country and coverage of sewerage and septage management. (ANI)

