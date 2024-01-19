New Delhi, January 19: A fire broke out in a room on the sixth floor of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) office in North Delhi on Friday, officials from the Delhi Fire Services said. The fire was brought under control and the cooling process is underway, it added. No one was injured in the fire, officials said, adding that the cause of the blaze is yet to be determined. Further details are awaited. Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts at DRDO Office, No Injuries Reported (Watch Video).

Fire at DRDO Office

#WATCH | Delhi: A fire broke out on the sixth floor of the DRDO Metcalfe House building. No injuries reported so far. The fire has been doused by a total of 18 fire tenders. Cooling operations underway. (Source: Delhi Fire Service) https://t.co/9zjVqkCIHb pic.twitter.com/k8ButVYWxe — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

