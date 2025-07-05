Patna (Bihar) [India], July 5 (ANI): Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Shyam Rajak on Saturday, while addressing the issue of the Gopal Khemka murder case, said that he was like a "family member".

Gopal Khemka was murdered on Friday night in Patna's Gandhi Maidan area.

The JDU leader stated that he shared a 45-year-old relationship with Gopal Khemka and asserted that his murder is a "concerning" issue. Shyam Rajak mentioned that Gopal Khemka's murder has raised many questions and noted that his son was also murdered in Hajipur outside his factory.

"He was like a family member. We shared a relationship for 45 years... It's quite surprising that someone like him could be someone's enemy. The fact that he died under these circumstances is concerning because he did not quarrel with anyone. His murder raises many questions. His son was also killed recently in Hajipur outside the factory", Shyam Rajak told ANI.

Meanwhile, JDU leader Neeraj Kumar considers the Gopal Khemka murder case a "challenge" for the Bihar government. He asserted that the truth will come out as an SIT has been formed under the leadership of the Patna Central SP.

"How Gopal Khemka was murdered is a challenge for us, given the way that the criminal incident was carried out next to Gandhi Maidan. The police have set up SIT immediately under the leadership of City SP Central, and we hope that the results will come very soon", Neeraj Kumar told ANI.

Earlier, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly alleged that hundreds of businessmen are being killed in Bihar, but we can't call it "Jungle Raj".

Yadav, a former Deputy Chief Minister, also raised questions over the law and order situation and said, "A few steps away from the police station in Patna, a prominent Bihar businessman was shot dead!"

"Hundreds of businessmen are being murdered in Bihar every month, but we can't call it jungle raj? Because this is what the scriptures call media management, perception management, and image management", Tejashwi Yadav wrote on 'X' in Hindi.

Earlier today, RJD leader Mrtiyunjay Tiwari slammed the Bihar government over the murder of businessman Gopal Khemka in Patna, alleging that the state has "descended into lawlessness" under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership.

The RJD leader stated that Nitish Kumar is no longer fit to remain the Chief Minister of Bihar.

"Nitish Kumar is no longer fit to remain on the Chief Minister's chair even for a moment. Bihar has descended into a state of lawlessness... Only the departure of this government will bring good to Bihar", Mrityunjay Tiwari told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Police have set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the murder case. The SIT will be headed by Patna Central SP. (ANI)

