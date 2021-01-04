New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) A head constable and his son have been arrested for allegedly using a proxy candidate during the entrance examination of Delhi Police, officials said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as head constable Vineet and his son Kashish, they said.

According to a senior police officer, Kashish (21), who was pursuing graduation from distance learning, applied for the post of constable in the Delhi Police.

He opted for Muzaffarpur in Bihar as his examination centre.

The exam was conducted on November 27 last year. However, another person appeared at the exam centre and gave the test on behalf of Kashish, police said.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) found something wrong and filed a complaint regarding the matter with Delhi Police, they said.

Thereafter, a case was registered under relevant sections. Vineet and Kashish were arrested from the city on Sunday, the officer said.

Vineet was posted at the New Delhi Railway Station and suspected to have arranged the proxy candidate.

Police said further investigation is underway and they are trying to identify the person who had appeared in the exam on behalf of Kashish.

