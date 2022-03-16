By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Amid rising COVID cases in South East Asia and European countries, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday and directed officials to maintain a high level of alertness and surveillance, and carry out genomic sequencing aggressively.

Also Read | Xiaomi Redmi 10 Smartphone Launching Tomorrow in India; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Vietnam, South Korea are among the South East Asian countries witnessing a rise in COVID cases.

The two-hour-long meeting was attended by the head of India's COVID-19 task force Dr VK Paul, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, ICMR Chief Dr Balram Bhargava, Principal Scientific Advisor K Vijay Raghavan and Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Address Foundation Course Function at LBSNAA Tomorrow.

Mandaviya directed officials to maintain alertness, aggressive genome sequencing and intensified surveillance, sources informed.

India's COVID vaccination was also reviewed, along with the review of the decision to resume international flight from March 27.

Meanwhile, with 2,876 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, India's active cases dipped to 32,811. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)